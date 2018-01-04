Jurgen Klopp Talks Philosophy and Explains Why His Side Are Now Playing 'Better' Football

Jurgen Klopp has offered an explanation as to why he feels his side are now playing better football compared to when he first arrived at the club in October 2015.

The Reds currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after 22 games, and are the second-highest scorers in the division behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Anfield club have received plenty of plaudits for their attacking style of play, and a lot of praise so far has gone the way of the club's so-called 'Fab Four' Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Their football will not win them any league titles this season, but for Klopp it is encouraging to see good attacking football, and in an extended interview with BetVictor, he put the improvements down to 'a different organisation on the pitch'.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "We had to improve a lot and that included working out how to play against teams who defended deep. Our main problem wasn’t playing against them - it was keeping our calm and staying sharp for the right moment. You saw that the body language suffered during the game. We had a plan. But when it doesn’t work as if by magic, you have to keep going. But we weren’t able to. If we did score early, however, we would score loads.

"Against Hull last season, for example, or Watford, we lost our way a little bit. But if you waste chances, people get nervous. As a club, we still have to improve a fair amount in that respect, not to lose our calm that quickly."

Liverpool are in FA Cup action against Merseyside rivals Everton no less on Friday, and Virgil van Dijk, whose £75m signing was made official on January 1, could be in line for his debut.

