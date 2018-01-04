Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Reportedly Seeking £50m Budget for January Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly requested a budget of £50m for this month's transfer window.

According to the Sun, Guardiola is set to sit down with City chief executive Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain this week to discuss the clubs plans for the current transfer window, with Guardiola reportedly expecting to seek £50m in funds.

The Spanish manager splashed out £210m in the summer, with the likes of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy warranting the highest figures. Guardiola's side currently sit top of the league, with a commanding 15 point lead over rivals Manchester United in second spot.

If Guardiola was given the £50m that he desires, then a deal for long term target Alexis Sanchez could be done. 

Arsenal rejected a £60m bid from City in the summer for the Chilean, but with only a few months left on his contract, the Gunners could well cash in on their star man in January.

According to a recent report, Arsene Wenger admitted that the Chilean could move in this current transfer window, with the Frenchman already eyeing up his possible replacement.

City host an in-form Burnley side in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, and Guardiola will be expected to field a strong side against the Clarets, as he looks to keep hopes of a possible quadruple alive.

