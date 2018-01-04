Newcastle Set to Offer Watford Captain Premier League Lifeline as Hornets Chances Dwindle

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Newcastle United are gearing up for a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney to help with their disappointing scoring stats this season.

Deeney, who has been serving a four-match ban for his second red card of the season, has an uncertain future at Watford after failing to nail down a regularstarting place in the starting XI.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

And according to ESPN, Newcastle official have already made the enquiry over the 29-year-old’s availability.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has made striking reinforcements his main priority during the January transfer window, with the Magpies only having scored 20 goals so far this season, one of the lowest tallies in the Premier League.

The lack of goals has contributed massively to their poor form recently, despite sitting in 13th.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Dwight Gayle and summer signing Joselu are the joint-top scorers for Newcastle this season and Benitez wants to add to their firepower to help them move clear of a close relegation battle below them.

Newcastle and Benitez are admirers of Deeney and see the 29-year-old as someone who will add that firepower should they secure his signature. 


The Watford captain has failed to hold a place in Marco Silva’s first-team this season, making only seven appearances so far in the league, with just one of them being a start.

Watford could consider parting ways with Deeney if he does not become part of Silva’s plans in the future and the likelihood of the move would be increased by Newcastle guaranteeing the English striker first-team football.

