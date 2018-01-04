Newcastle United Fans Take to Twitter in Effort to Convince Club to Re-Sign Striker Andy Carroll

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to urge their club to re-sign striker Andy Carroll.

Carroll scored twice for West Ham as they beat fellow strugglers West Brom on Tuesday night, and following the game, Magpies fans took to Twitter to have their say about the striker, with the majority claiming that their club should re-sign the striker.

I would actually take Andy Carroll back, if he stays fit he’s absolutely deadly, him & Gayle could be the perfect fit! #NUFC — Robbo! 🙋‍♂️ (@KraigRobbo_) January 2, 2018

All the West Ham fans moaning about Carroll being on the pitch, as soon as he scores they love him, come back home @AndyTCarroll #NUFC — Bren (@nacholeebre) January 2, 2018

One of the greatest sights in football is seeing Andy Carroll score a header, i’d have the lanky injury prone donkey back at Newcastle in a heartbeat — ™ (@NK__x) January 2, 2018

The 28-year old scored 33 goals in 91 matches in all competitions during his time at Newcaslte. The striker was sold back in 2011 for an incredible £35m to Liverpool. Since leaving Tyneside however, the striker has struggled massively with injuries.

Shortly after signing for Liverpool, Carroll was loaned out to West Ham, and after a season-long loan, the forward signed permanently for the Hammers.

As for Newcastle, Rafa Benitez's side have struggled in front of goal this season. The likes of Joselu and Dwight Gayle have failed to set the world alight at St.James' Park, and the signing of Carroll could well suit both parties.