Pochettino Insists Harry Kane Would Have to Request Real Madrid Transfer if He Is to Leave Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted there is only one way Harry Kane can leave the club for Real Madrid - by requesting to be transferred just like Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

Kane enjoyed an incredible 2017 that saw him break Alan Shearer's Premier League calendar goals record, and out-score every single player in Europe.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The England striker has had a remarkable rise to the top as a result of his natural ability and sheer hard work and determination, and he is now widely considered 'world class' by fans and pundits alike.

With such a tag though comes admirers from afar, and Kane has emerged in recent months as a target for Spanish giants Madrid, who are reportedly looking to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu.

Pochettino conceded in an interview with El Chiringuito de Jugones, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "If you look at it from a personal side, if the player asked to go like Modric or Bale, we would have to see but today that has not happened.

"I hope that Harry Kane will be here for many years and bring lots of goals and victories and win some titles, that's what we want."

Spurs' strict policy on players' wages has counted against them in the past, with superstars Bale and Modric forcing through moves to the Bernabeu for far bigger pay cheques, as well as a greater chance to win trophies of course.

It is thought that Madrid are hugely keen to land Kane, who is still years away from his true prime, and could sweeten any deal for him by chucking Bale, Modric or Mateo Kovacic in to go the other way.

