Real Madrid 'Ready to Propose' Cash Plus Gareth Bale Deal for Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

It's been a stunning year for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. With 56 goals for club and country in 2017, the Spurs star scored more goals than any other player in Europe. It's not wonder then why European heavyweights like Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Tottenham a lucrative player plus cash deal in an attempt to sign the prolific striker.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Madrid will try to lower to cost of Kane's transfer by throwing in a player swap into the deal in hopes that it would tempt Spurs to sell. That player would be Tottenham's former biggest star, Gareth Bale.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Tottenham forward has been priced at around €200m, and Real Madrid believe that Bale is valued at around €50m. Los Blancos would therefore be willing to offer €150m plus Gareth Bale in exchange for Kane.





While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly denied interest in Kane, Sport claim that the Spanish club have already made contact with Spurs over the deal. Kane also seems to be a favourite amongst Madrid fans, who recently voted for the England striker their choice to become the next 'Galactico' signing at the Bernabeu.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has insisted that Kane is not for sale, but he has history of doing business with Real Madrid. Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are two former Spurs players currently in the Madrid first team.

Real Madrid could also face competition to sign Kane from Tottenham's Premier League rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly also keen to sign another striker, despite bringing in Romelu Lukaku last summer.