Robin Van Persie's Career Looks to Go Full Circle as January Return to Feyenoord Seems Likely

Since returning from a knee injury in November, Robin Van Persie has struggled to

re-establish himself in Aykut Kocaman's Fenerbahce side. Rumours in Turkey are that the Netherlands international is likely to make an emotional return to his formative club Feyenoord who play in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Signed for a fee of £3.8m, on a three year deal in July 2015 from Manchester United, Van Persie has proved to be a very decent acquisition for the Turkish giants having scored 36 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, time seems right for a change for all concerned with his first club showing considerable interest in his return.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

According to French outlet L'Equipe Van Persie's agent is working on an early release from his current contract which will allow him to return to 'De club van het volk' to continue his illustrious career.

Van Persie would be envied by most football enthusiasts having represented his country on 105 occasions, scoring 50 goals, obtaining a host of team accolades and most notably making a World Cup final appearance in 2010. On a personal level, he won the Premier’s Golden Boot award in 2012 and 2013 following prolific seasons with Arsenal and United respectively.

The 34 year old still has time left and mileage in those legs. If used correctly, he would prove an asset for most sides in Europe.

His experience and his continued appetite to score goals would prove invaluable if Feyenoord are decisive in their pursuit of their former striker - Van Persie would thrive on the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.