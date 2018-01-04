Spurs Set to Offer Harry Kane Huge New Contract to Keep Superstar Happy Amid Real Madrid Interest

Tottenham are reportedly set to offer Harry Kane a mega-money deal which will see him become the highest paid English player in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs will smash their wage ceiling to offer the 24-year-old a new deal worth £200,000 a week.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Should the agreement be made, it would make Harry Kane the highest paid English player in the Premier League, overtaking Raheem Sterling of Manchester City.

The Mail’s report goes on to say that the deal would also make Kane the joint sixth highest earner in the league overall, moving him up alongside Kevin De Bruyne, David De Gea and Eden Hazard.

The striker, who is currently on a deal worth £110,000 a week, has proven that his record-breaking 2017 has put him on the radar of many of Europe’s top clubs.

Harry Kane this season: Starts: 28. Goals: 29. Assists: 3

Raheem Sterling this season: Starts: 25. Goals: 21. Assists: 4



Just give us the World Cup now. pic.twitter.com/KOeD6Xwpet — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 3, 2018

However, writing for the same paper, former Arsenal defender and TV pundit Martin Keown says that Kane can commit his long-term future to Spurs only if he’s in the top wages bracket and there’s silverware in the cabinet.

“Tottenham and Kane have to strike a happy medium when it comes to his contract,” Keown told the Daily Mail.

“While Kane cannot become the Premier League’s best-paid player at Spurs, the club can still show him they are looking after him financially as much as they can.

“Kane would only leave Tottenham for a Real Madrid or Barcelona but everything is here for him in the Premier League. This league has the best managers and Kane can set records here.”