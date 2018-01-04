Tottenham Join List of Suitors for Borussia Monchengladbach Defender Jannik Vestergaard

Tottenham have reportedly joined a host of clubs, including rivals Arsenal, who have registered their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard.





The 25-year-old has been subject to interest from the two north London clubs, as well as Serie A outfit Inter who are eager to secure an initial loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the two Premier League clubs are eyeing a permanent transfer in the summer which could prove difficult to get over the line should Inter secure Vestergaard on loan for the remainder of the season as he will then be linking up with Denmark for the World Cup in Russia.





Despite standing at a staggering 6'5", the defender is well-known for his ability on the ball where he is often seen taking the ball out of defence efficiently. He is powerful and effective in the air and can be consistently relied upon as he as played every minute of Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga season this term.

The Denmark international did attract interest from Spurs in 2016 and is now returning to the fore as a potential long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who has been plagued by an injury this season and is the midst of a contract standoff - which earlier reports suggested the Spurs faithful should not be concerned over.

The Gunners interest in the defender is understood to be with the view of a replacement for 33-year-old Per Mertesacker.

Vestergaard has spent the entirety of his senior career in Germany having played for Hoffenheim between 2010 and 2015, before joining Werder Bremen for a season prior to making the switch to Borussia Monchengladbach.