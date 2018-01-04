West Ham Place Andre Ayew & Diafra Sakho on the January Transfer Window Chopping Block

West Ham are reportedly willing to sanction a deal which would see Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho depart the club in January as manager David Moyes does not see either player in his long-term plans at the club.

However, according to the Daily Star the Hammers' sticking point is that they are not prepared to sell either player to a Premier League rival.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With West Ham dangerously positioned just one point adrift of the relegation zone, the club are in a desperate need to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. Yet, reports continue to discuss outgoings more than those who could be brought in, reports which Ayew and Sakho have fallen victim to.

We seriously need a clear out, get rid of deadwood, Carroll kouyate sakho Ayew all need to go, Antonio needs to start doing something or he’ll be on that list, Winston Reid needs a replacement too. — joe harris⚒ (@1joeee) December 24, 2017

The pair have combined for just five league goals this season, with the recently reportedly injured Sakho yet to make a starting Premier League appearance this term after coming off the bench on 14 occasions, whilst Ayew has made nine starts in his 16 league appearances.

Both Ayew and Sakho have been subject to interest from Swansea, however Ayew's wages could prove to be an obstacle too great for the Swans to overcome to secure a return for the 28-year-old. With West Ham also setting a £15m asking price for Sakho, who they hope to sell to a club in France and not a relegation rival.

When asked about the Swans' interest in Sakho, Moyes said: “At the moment I’m not mad keen to strengthen anybody else. I’m not in a hurry to sell. I’d like to add. We’ve not got a massive squad. If it was making me better it might be different.”

The West Ham boss is eager to bolster his defensive options as he continues to look for a central defender, a back-up right-back and a midfielder, with Swansea's Alfie Mawson and Ki Sung-yueng said to be on Moyses's wishlist.

The Swans are not eager to conduct a swap for the two players and on his intentions for the January transfer window Moyes added: “In my head I’ve got big plans but there’s not a lot happening at the moment I might stand corrected at the end of the window.”