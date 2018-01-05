Arsenal Interested in Highly Rated Barcelona Forward With €20m Release Clause

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Highly rated Barcelona forward José Arnaiz has a release clause in his contract of just €20m (£17.7m) and is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has starred largely for Barcelona's B team this season but has managed to bag three goals in as many appearances for the first team. 

The young forward's strike in Thursday's 1-1 draw away to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey meant Arnaiz became the first player in Barça's history to score with their first three goal attempts - a record not even Lionel Messi can match.

Arnaiz only made the move to Catalonia over the summer in a £3m deal from Real Vallodolid. However, his relatively meagre release clause in today's market alongside his impressive outings so far this season have made some of Europe's biggest clubs take note of the pacy wide-man according to Marca.


Should any suitors match the £17.7m fee inserted into the forward's contract, Barcelona could be powerless to stop the move and keep hold of their highly-rated attacker.

Along with Arsenal, it is believed that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the starlet.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters