Arsenal Interested in Highly Rated Barcelona Forward With €20m Release Clause

Highly rated Barcelona forward José Arnaiz has a release clause in his contract of just €20m (£17.7m) and is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has starred largely for Barcelona's B team this season but has managed to bag three goals in as many appearances for the first team.

Three @FCBarcelona first-team games and three goals for José Arnaíz: finished 1-1 at Celta in tonight's Copa del Rey round of 16 opener #UCL pic.twitter.com/pgS5Y8cJvD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 4, 2018

The young forward's strike in Thursday's 1-1 draw away to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey meant Arnaiz became the first player in Barça's history to score with their first three goal attempts - a record not even Lionel Messi can match.

Arnaiz only made the move to Catalonia over the summer in a £3m deal from Real Vallodolid. However, his relatively meagre release clause in today's market alongside his impressive outings so far this season have made some of Europe's biggest clubs take note of the pacy wide-man according to Marca.





Should any suitors match the £17.7m fee inserted into the forward's contract, Barcelona could be powerless to stop the move and keep hold of their highly-rated attacker.

Along with Arsenal, it is believed that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the starlet.