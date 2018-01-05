Atletico Madrid Veteran Fernando Torres Cuts Dejected Figure on Bench as Diego Costa Nets on Return

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Diego Costa had the dream return to Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening and found the net in his outfit's 4-0 rout over Lleida Esportiu.

The Spaniard had endured a frustrating spell away from the pitch due to Atletico's transfer ban and had to bide his time until the first of January.

The brawny forward was previously a fan favourite for Chelsea, but his career at Stamford Bridge came to an abrupt end after a reported bust-up with Antonio Conte.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

You'd think then that everyone involved with the club would be delighted to see Costa back on the score-sheet after just four minutes, but another ex-Chelsea striker was pictured looking languid and quite frankly, a little deflated as his teammate netted in the 68th minute.

Fernando Torres had scored the second goal shortly after Diego Godin, but was substituted in the second half to allow for his countryman's return and it's safe to say he wasn't enthralled. The former Liverpool talisman was motionless as a jubilant frenzy erupted around him.

Worried for your place Fernando?

Speaking to Metro, Costa revealed: "I am very happy for having once again felt like a footballer and for having played with Atletico Madrid again.

"It’s very important to me and I’m very happy about it. I couldn’t ask for more from my second debut. I’m back playing again and I was lucky enough to score a goal. It just makes me even happier."

