Brighton and Leicester City Lead the Race to Sign £40m-Rated Porto Striker

A pair of Premier League clubs look to be leading the race to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega this January, with the Malian forward impressing in the Primeira Liga this season.

FootMercato report that both Brighton and Leicester City seem the most likely to sign the forward due to their need for a lethal striker, which may come in the form of Marega.

Marega, 26, spent the previous season on loan at Vitoria Guimarares where he scored 13 goals in 25 appearances, leading to Porto choosing to keep hold of the Malian striker this season, a decision which proved to be fruitful for the club.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Marega is the name on every Porto fan's lips this season, with the striker taking the Portuguese league by storm; scoring 12 goals within 15 appearances.

The 26-year-old currently has a £40m release clause within his contract and unless Brighton or Leicester City meet his requirement, it is unlikely that the striker will leave the club - especially mid-way through the season.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Brighton will look to bring in the Malian forward or an attacker of his calibre as they have struggled in front of goal this season. The Seagulls' current top goal-scorer is 34-year-old Glenn Murray who has provided six goals in twenty appearances.

Whereas Leicester City, who currently sit in the top half of the table, will hope to sign the forward to add another dimension to their already impressive attacking front line. Furthermore, if the Foxes are able to sell Islam Slimani, this will create funds to sign the Porto forward.

Porto currently sit top of the Portuguese league, just two points ahead of Sporting CP, and will hope to keep a hold of their talisman throughout the January transfer window and may consider to let him leave during the summer.