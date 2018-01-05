David Moyes Pleased With Recent Results After Dogged Display Earns Draw at Spurs

West Ham manager David Moyes was understandably happy after watching his side hang on for a valuable point against Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Hammers were put under sustained pressure at Wembley, with Spurs managing 31 shots in a game that they dominated from start to finish. Pedro Obiang's second half stunner gave Moyes' men a shock lead, before Heung-min Son levelled with an equally sumptuous strike.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Despite surrendering the lead with seven minutes remaining, Moyes told his post-match press conference, via BBC, of his joy at claiming a point.

"I'm thrilled to come away with a point, Spurs have some really exciting young talent, I have seen them beat Real Madrid here, beat teams by four or five. We had no time to prepare, only this morning. Great credit to the players, we are having to work really hard.





"We're on a good run, the players are confident and feeling better about themselves, that's for sure. They are disappointed they didn't win it, but, in the end, I'm pleased with the recent results."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Scot was happy to come away with a positive result having beaten West Brom at the London Stadium just 48 hours before, but was clear that he is looking for improvements on the pitch and in the transfer market when speaking in his post-match press conference.

"To come here and get a point after what we did two days ago is a great effort.

"We're miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.

"We need a lot in the transfer window but if I can get one or two I'll be happy."

The Hammers have risen to 15th place in the Barclays Premier League table, with David Moyes' side in amongst a host of sides hovering outside the relegation zone.