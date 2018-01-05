Ex-Man Utd Star Carlos Tevez Set for Boca Juniors Return After Torrid China Spell

Carlos Tevez is on the verge of completing a sensational return to former club Boca Juniors after Shanghai Shenhua agreed to terminate his contract.

The veteran striker's return to his boyhood club was confirmed on Twitter by Argentinian football journalist Daniel Edwards, would revealed that Tevez may even make his signing official on Friday afternoon.

Tevez had been playing in China's Super League for the past year - ironically after he left Boca for a second time in January 2017 - but his time int he Far East has been fraught with controversy and a lack of general fitness on his part.

He's back!! Boca and Shenhua have come to an agreement to rescind Carlos Tevez's contract in China, and he is likely to seal his return this afternoon pic.twitter.com/GJOfX6T4V5 — Daniel Edwards (@DanEdwardsGoal) January 5, 2018

Indeed, the £9m Shenhua signing only notched four goals in 20 appearances for the Chinese outfit before he was barred from playing by first-team head coach Wu Jingui over him being overweight.

The 33-year-old last played a match in early November as Shenhua beat Liaoning 4-1 away from home, but that was one of only eight appearances he has made in the past seven months.

The media in Tevez's homeland has suggested that he will room with Ramon 'Wanchope' Abila during pre-season training at Boca - joining the only Boca man who is sleeping alone at the club's Cardales training complex.

STR/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Romelu Lukaku Declared Fit for FA Cup Third Round Tie in Huge Injury Boost for Man Utd)



Tevez has bagged 40 goals and 11 assists in 109 appearances for Boca across two spells with the Buenos Aires-based tea, with 26 of those coming from 75 games between 2001 and 2004 before his switch to Corinthians in January 2005.

Spells at West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus all came before his return to Boca, but he only spent 18 months there again before being lured to China with a whopping wage of £650,000-a-week.

His move hasn't paid dividends since, and Tevez will now head back to his former stomping ground for hopefully the third and final time.

