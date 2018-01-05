British Broadcaster Uses Animation of Donald Trump to Promote FA Cup, For Some Reason

In the ad, an animated Donald Trump declares that the FA Cup has "no fake games," whatever that means. 

By Stanley Kay
January 05, 2018

Over the past couple years, have you ever considered the possibility that you might not have enough Donald Trump on your television screen?

If you are one of these people, I have some good news: British broadcaster BT Sport found a way to use President Trump to promote, of all things, the FA Cup.

Now, you might be wondering how Donald Trump relates to Saturday's clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. Besides Piers Morgan and the fact that Trump once conducted the draw for the League Cup, there is no apparent connection. But for some reason, BT Sport decided to produce a commercial—which debuted last month—with an animated Donald Trump proclaiming (in a stilted imitation resembling Tim Kaine's) that the Emirates FA Cup has "no fake games." What would a fake game entail? I have no idea.

Recall that in November, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May publicly rebuked President Trump for retweeting anti-Muslim propaganda videos posted by the leader of a far-right British group.

If you weren't already sold on watching the FA Cup, I'm not entirely sure why an animated Donald Trump would convince you to watch Norwich City–Chelsea or Nottingham Forest–Arsenal this weekend. But, I suppose it's better than watching the news. 

[Yahoo! Sports]

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters