Highly Rated Newcastle Forward Adam Armstrong Set for Second Loan Spell This Season

Blackburn Rovers are close to completing the loan signing of Newcastle youngster Adam Armstrong, after the forward's previous spell at Bolton Wanderers came to an end this week.

Armstrong - highly rated at Newcastle - managed just three strikes during his short time with Bolton becoming frustrated at being deployed as a wide-man as opposed to his favoured central striking role.

NUFC confirm Adam Armstrong's return. But the club's official statement says he is "likely to head out on loan" again. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) January 4, 2018

According to Newcastle United journalist Mark Douglas, Bradford City have also shown an interest in bringing Armstrong to Valley Parade. However, their hopes of securing a deal have stalled with their unwillingness to match the player's wage demands.

A reunion with former boss Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park therefore seems Armstrong's most likely destination, with the promise of playing in a central attacking role.

Armstrong has made 21 appearances for Newcastle's first team, however a second loan spell this season will represent the fourth time he's left the Magpies on a temporary deal as the England U20 international looks to break into Rafael Benitez's plans on a more regular basis.

A move to Blackburn will see Armstrong drop down to the third tier of English football, having impressed during his previous spell in League One with Coventry City during the 2015/16 season.