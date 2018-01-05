Jack Wilshere Expected to Snub Foreign Suitors as He Waits for Contract Offer From Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been tipped to reject any interest from clubs abroad in order to stay with the Gunners, the club he first joined way back in October 2001 at the age of nine.

Wilshere scored his first Premier League goal in two-and-a-half years when he netted in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea this week and has played 90 minutes in each of the club's last six league games after recovering from his latest injury setback.

As things stand, the 26-year-old is due to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires and is already eligible to hold formal talks with foreign clubs with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, French club Marseille are among 'a number' of teams from overseas to have expressed interest in Wilshere. But it is apparently still the player's intention to stick things out with Arsenal in his bid to become a club legend.

The point is made that Wilshere and his family are settled and therefore a move abroad is not particularly appealing, while his personal ties to Arsenal obviously run very deep.

The only problem for the player now is the lack of a formal contract offer from the Gunners. While fresh terms are not unlikely, chances any new offer with not match his current £90,000-per-week basic salary and will instead be loaded with incentives and playing based bonuses.

Assuming he can maintain his fitness, Wilshere has even been talked about as returning to the England squad in time for the 2018 World Cup, despite not playing for his country since 2016.