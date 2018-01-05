Jack Wilshere Expected to Snub Foreign Suitors as He Waits for Contract Offer From Arsenal

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been tipped to reject any interest from clubs abroad in order to stay with the Gunners, the club he first joined way back in October 2001 at the age of nine.

Wilshere scored his first Premier League goal in two-and-a-half years when he netted in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea this week and has played 90 minutes in each of the club's last six league games after recovering from his latest injury setback.

As things stand, the 26-year-old is due to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires and is already eligible to hold formal talks with foreign clubs with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, French club Marseille are among 'a number' of teams from overseas to have expressed interest in Wilshere. But it is apparently still the player's intention to stick things out with Arsenal in his bid to become a club legend.

The point is made that Wilshere and his family are settled and therefore a move abroad is not particularly appealing, while his personal ties to Arsenal obviously run very deep.

The only problem for the player now is the lack of a formal contract offer from the Gunners. While fresh terms are not unlikely, chances any new offer with not match his current £90,000-per-week basic salary and will instead be loaded with incentives and playing based bonuses.

Assuming he can maintain his fitness, Wilshere has even been talked about as returning to the England squad in time for the 2018 World Cup, despite not playing for his country since 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters