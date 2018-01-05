Kylian Mbappe & Luis Suarez React to Ousmane Dembele's Return on Social Media

Fellow stars Luis Suarez and Kylian Mbappe took to social media to welcome back Ousmane Dembele, who made a return to action in Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Ousmane Dembele came off the bench in Barca's Copa Del Rey draw with Celta Vigo following a 110-day absence due to a hamstring injury.



Barcelona's club record signing - who injured himself in just his third appearance - cost the Catalonians a reported €105m plus add-ons from Borussia Dortmund, and came on to feature in the last 20 minutes in Thursday's game, which saw Suarez and Lionel Messi rested.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Dembele received a warm reception following his return to action from Suarez and French strike partner Mbappe.

Suarez shared an image on his Instagram Story of Dembele just as he was about to come on for the last period of the game, writing: "He is back ”.

Luis Suárez's Instagram story: "He is back 👏💪" pic.twitter.com/TQyNTRTfIk — FC Barcelona India (@barcaindia) January 4, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe took to Twitter to show his support writing: “He’s back ✊ @Dembouz”.

The Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde signified Dembele's importance before Thursday's game as he said, via the Mail: “Recovering Ousmane is very positive for us,” He was injured when he was adapting, he is an important player, we have him for this month of January.

“We always want, in situations of these, that there is a small pre-season, but in competition that is not possible, it is what we have and we will have to adapt.”