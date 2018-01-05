Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho Identified as Possible Replacement for Cenk Tosun at Besiktas

With Everton's acquisition of Turkish striker Cenk Tosun nearing completion following a £25m deal with Besiktas, Leicester City could see their front line plundered by the Turkish champions as they search for a replacement.

Toffee boss Sam Allardyce revealed the move for Tosun was nearing completion in his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool. However, Everton were unable to get Tosun registered in time for him to be eligible for the derby, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

As a result, Besiktas are left with a void to fill in the attacking line up, and have identified Leicester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho as a potential replacement.

The Black Eagles president Fikret Orman arrived in London on Tuesday, with the Turkish Super Lig champions intent on finding a replacement for the outgoing Tosun.

Besides Iheanacho, fellow Foxes teammate Islam Slimani has also been shortlisted by Besiktas, as well as Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, with the Black Eagles hierarchy expected to hold talks with each of the aforementioned players representatives.

The move for Iheanacho comes just half a year after the Nigerian international completed a £25m move from Manchester City to join the 2015/16 Premier League champions however, he has failed to live up to his hefty price tag, making just four starts for the first team.

Consequently, the 21-year-old Nigerian has fallen down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium, becoming the club's third choice striker.

Should he choose to make the move, Iheanacho would be eligible to play in Europe for the Turkish giants, with the Super Lig potentially being an ideal place to reignite his stalling career.

