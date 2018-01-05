Two late goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku meant that Manchester United advanced into the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Derby County at Old Trafford on Friday night.

The home side dominated the opening exchanges and created some good goalscoring opportunities. Juan Mata tested goalkeeper Scott Carson from a free-kick on the edge of the area early on, but the Englishman saved well from the Spaniard's effort.

Marcus Rashford was in the thick of the action in the first period, and in the 34th minute he had a brilliant opportunity to put his side ahead. The striker latched onto a superb cross from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but from five yards out the Englishman failed to convert his header, with the ball striking the post.

Despite being dominated for the majority of the first half, it wasn't the case that Derby came and parked the bus. On the rare occasion that the Rams had possession of the ball, they attacked the United defense, however they failed to really test Sergio Romero in goal.

Just before the break Carson was tested once again, this time from a fantastic long range free kick from Paul Pogba, and like before the former Aston Villa man stood up to the test.

Romelu Lukaku was brought on for Mkhitaryan at the break, with the hope of breaking the deadlock.

The start of the second half continued in a similar vein to that of the first with United controlling the game, and like the first half Rashford hit the woodwork once again, this time with a shot from just inside the box.

United grew frustrated as the game wore on, however in the 84th minute the Red Devils finally broke the deadlock. It was that man Jesse Lingard again who popped up with a sensational strike from outside the box that whistled past Carson in goal, and United at last had their breakthrough.

In the final minutes of the game the Rams pushed more and more men forward in the hopes of getting an equalizer, and United exploited the spaces at the back and grabbed their second of the game.

The Red Devils broke away and after good interplay from Lukaku and substitute Anthony Martial, the Belgian slotted home to secure United's passage into the next round.