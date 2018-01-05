Man Utd Look to Cheaper Left-Backs After Juventus Hold Firm on €70m Alex Sandro Price

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Manchester United's brief interest in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro could seemingly be over following suggestions that the Old Trafford are not prepared to meet the asking price for the Brazilian. That, in turn, may turn United onto younger and cheaper alternatives.


Writing for the Daily Record, Duncan Castles explains that Juve remain insistent on receiving a fee of €70m for Sandro and have so far prevented him from moving to the Premier League.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

As such, United's attention could be turned to Kieran Tierney and Ryan Sessegnon of Celtic and Fulham respectively, both players who have already been linked with the club on and off for a number of months already.

Tierney, 20, would be the more ready option after two seasons of Champions League experience with Celtic. Sessegnon, meanwhile, has been rated as one of the top talents in England since establishing himself as a Fulham regular at 16 last season.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Daley Blind, whose 12-month contract extension is thought now to have been triggered, and Matteo Darmian may not have much longer left at Old Trafford. But interest in Tierney and Sessegnon over Sandro could actually be a blessing for Luke Shaw.


Shaw has impressed after returning to the side in recent weeks, playing a full 90 minutes in each of the last three Premier League games and starting four out of the last six. Bringing in a younger 'not quite ready' left-back over an established star would boost his chances.

Shaw himself remains just 22 years of age and fans continued to be divided over his future.

