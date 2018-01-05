How to Watch Manchester United vs. Derby County: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United vs. Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday, January 5.

By Daniel Rapaport
January 05, 2018

Manchester United host Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday at Old Trafford. 

United got its first win in five matches on Monday by notching two second-half goals to get a 2-0 win at Everton. That, coupled with Chelsea being held to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Arsenal, has the Reds in second place in the Premier League table with 47 points. Because the Premier League is virtually locked up at this point—Manchester City has a 15-point lead—the FA Cup could take on added significance for teams like United this season. 

United also got good news regarding Romelu Lukaku, as the Belgian international will be fit and available to play after suffering a scary blow to the head against Southampton on Dec. 30.

Friday will mark United's 2018 FA Cup debut, as Premier League clubs receive a buy into the third round. 

Derby finds itself in good position to secure promotion to the Premier League, as the Rams sit second in the Championship with 49 points. They're two clear of Cardiff City and Britsol City for third place and seven clear of seventh-place Sheffield United. The top two teams in the Championship table at the end of the season are promoted to the Premier League, while the third-sixth place teams compete in a playoff for the final spot. 

See how to watch the match below. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2 

Live stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters