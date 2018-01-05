Manchester United host Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday at Old Trafford.

United got its first win in five matches on Monday by notching two second-half goals to get a 2-0 win at Everton. That, coupled with Chelsea being held to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Arsenal, has the Reds in second place in the Premier League table with 47 points. Because the Premier League is virtually locked up at this point—Manchester City has a 15-point lead—the FA Cup could take on added significance for teams like United this season.

United also got good news regarding Romelu Lukaku, as the Belgian international will be fit and available to play after suffering a scary blow to the head against Southampton on Dec. 30.

Friday will mark United's 2018 FA Cup debut, as Premier League clubs receive a buy into the third round.

Derby finds itself in good position to secure promotion to the Premier League, as the Rams sit second in the Championship with 49 points. They're two clear of Cardiff City and Britsol City for third place and seven clear of seventh-place Sheffield United. The top two teams in the Championship table at the end of the season are promoted to the Premier League, while the third-sixth place teams compete in a playoff for the final spot.

See how to watch the match below.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTV.