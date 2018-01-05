Mauricio Pochettino Rues Missed Opportunities as Spurs Lose Ground in Champions League Race

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was left to wonder what might have been after his side failed to overcome a dogged West Ham side at Wembley.

Despite having 31 shots in the match and enjoying 70% possession, Spurs were unable to find a winner and in the end, were thankful for Heung-Min Son's late stunner to earn them a point.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pochettino praised elements of teams performance, but ultimately was not satisfied with the outcome.

"We only scored once - and the most difficult chance. I'm very pleased with the effort but very unhappy with the result. We deserved to win but football is like this and we have to accept that.





"We had to score and be effective in front of goal. To play and run like that after two games in 48 hours deserves credit."

The Spurs boss was quick to dismiss the notion that his players struggled with the demands of playing twice in three days, insisting his team were prepared but ultimately unlucky.

"The team was fresh and focused, it wasn't because of two games in 48 hours. We have different options to score, we tried different ways, we dominated but sometimes you don't get what you deserve. You need some luck to score."

Spurs currently occupy 5th place in the Barclays Premier League, trailing Liverpool, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, by three points.