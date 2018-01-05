How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will begin its FA Cup title defense on Sunday against Nottingham Forest. 

By Stanley Kay
January 05, 2018

The third round of the competition marks the introduction of England's top teams to the competition. 

The Gunners have won three of the last four FA Cups, including last year's 2–1 upset of Chelsea in the final.

In Premier League play, Arsenal sits in sixth place with 39 points. Arsene Wenger's side is coming off a 2–2 draw with Chelsea at home. 

Nottingham Forest most recently played to a scoreless draw with Leeds United on Jan. 1. The club is in 14th place in the Championship table. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game. 

How to watch

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

