PHOTOS: adidas Release 'Lone Hunter' Colour Pack for Nemeziz, X & Predator Boots

adidas have officially released the first new colour pack of 2018, naming it 'Lone Hunter', with the Predator 18+, X 17+ and Nemeziz 17+ all now updated with the striking and rather fearsome new olive, orange and black combination.
Top adidas players will all soon be wearing these new colours.
adidas re-launched the iconic Predator in November and this is the first colour update.
Nemeziz was also launched in 2017 and features Lionel Messi among its wearers.
The X completes the 'Lone Hunter' pack trio.