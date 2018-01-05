PHOTOS: adidas Release 'Lone Hunter' Colour Pack for Nemeziz, X & Predator Boots

adidas have officially released the first new colour pack of 2018, naming it 'Lone Hunter', with the Predator 18+, X 17+ and Nemeziz 17+ all now updated with the striking and rather fearsome new olive, orange and black combination.

Top adidas players will all soon be wearing these new colours.

Image by Jamie Spencer

adidas re-launched the iconic Predator in November and this is the first colour update.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Nemeziz was also launched in 2017 and features Lionel Messi among its wearers.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The X completes the 'Lone Hunter' pack trio.