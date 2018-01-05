Spanish Report Claims Arsenal Desperate to Sign Real Madrid Ace as They Plan for Life After Sanchez

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez, as they begin to prepare for life after Alexis Sanchez.

Arsene Wenger is looking for a replacement for Sanchez and the Gunners boss feels that Vazquez could be an ideal replacement for the Chilean.

The Real Madrid forward has made 13 appearances in La Liga and has found himself frustrated by the lack of game time with Los Blancos.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Don Balon have reported that Wenger has stepped up his interest in the Spaniard and Vazquez could be tempted by a move to the Emirates. Wenger admires Vazquez's speed and agility and is reportedly “willing to do anything” to bring the 26-year-old to the Gunners.

Arsenal star man Alexis Sanchez is expected to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this year, as the Chile forward only has six months left on his contract.

Sanchez is the Citizen's number one target as they made a £60m bid for the Arsenal man in the summer but the Gunners were adamant he wasn't leaving and the deal collapsed.

Pep Guardiola to Launch January Alexis Sanchez Bid as Injuries & Competition Mount for Man Ci... @joejournosun https://t.co/PCELg3rJtO — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) January 5, 2018

Wenger has already done his first piece of business by bringing in Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, and will be looking to bring in Vazquez as they attempt to strengthen their squad in a bid to climb into the top-four of the Premier League table.

German midfielder Mesut Ozil is another player who looks set to depart the Gunners as his contract is also up in the summer.

It will come as some relief to Arsenal fans that Vazquez is open to a move to the Premier League, as they begin to look for replacements for their key players.

The Gunners turn their attention to an away trip to Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the FA Cup.