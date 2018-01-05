Thibaut Courtois Reveals Contract Pact With Fellow Belgian at Chelsea Eden Hazard

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that both he and attacker Eden Hazard are encouraging one another to put pen to paper on new deals at Chelsea amid the pairing being touted with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, who has recently been linked with a switch to Spain, is currently under contract with the Blues until 2019, while his Belgium international teammate's future is committed until 2020.

The attacking midfielder has seen his name uttered alongside the likes of Real Madrid for some time now, but the custodian has admitted both players are willing to tie themselves down to long-term deals in west London.

"It has just turned the New Year, so we will wait a few weeks and then sit around the table. I’m happy at Chelsea and a deal is close", Courtois said, as quoted by Metro.

"Has it been a distraction? Not for me. I’m just calm and relaxed because I’m tied to Chelsea. Despite the rumours and everything, I am focused on Chelsea and I’m happy here.

"Do Eden and I encourage each other to sign? Yes. He will say “if you sign, I will sign” and I say the same to him!

"I think we are both happy at Chelsea, we both have a good part to play. We have been champions twice in the four seasons I have been here and can have our peak years together at Chelsea."

Courtois added that in order for the Blues to find success once again means they need to keep hold of players of Hazard's ilk, claiming that losing his fellow countryman would be the equivalent to the reigning champions to that of Barcelona being without Lionel Messi, or Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Losing a player like Eden would be bad for us, the club,’ he added.

"Eden is irreplaceable. With the money he will raise, you can buy five players but none of them will be like Eden. It would be like Barcelona losing Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

"If you excel, there will always be teams interested in signing the biggest players. But that’s why if Chelsea have ambition to be the best club in the world, these kind of players have to stay."