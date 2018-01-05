Tim Sherwood Claims Tottenham's Equaliser Against West Ham on Thursday Night Should Not Have Stood

Former Tottenham Hotsur boss Tim Sherwood has claimed that Spurs' goal in their 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United shouldn't have stood, as Ivorian defender Serge Aurier commited a foul in the buildup.

In the play leading up to Son Heung-min's equaliser against their London rivals West Ham United, Serge Aurier lunged into tackle, winning back possession which resulted in Spurs' late equaliser.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, speaking to Sky Sports, former manager turned pundit, Tim Sherwood believes Son's goal should've been ruled out due to Aurier's challenge.

"That is a foul," Sherwood said. "He’s not in control of himself. He gets the ball, but he’s endangering an opponent."

Despite his reasoning, and the fact lunging tackles are often penalised in the modern game, Sherwood seems very much alone regarding his views on the tackle, as even West Ham boss David Moyes admitted he felt the tackle was a fair one in his post-match interview.

While the late equaliser salvaged a valuable point for Spurs in the battle for the top four, the end result will be well received by all their rivals, as Arsenal also dropped points, while Liverpool benefited most from recent results as they scraped a win against Burnley.

Spurs' next Premier League game sees them face off against Everton at Wembley on Saturday 13th January, with a win in their match against Sam Allardyce's men crucial to their hopes of a top four finish.