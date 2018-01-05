Tottenham's Son Says West Ham Fans 'Know' Why He Shushed Them After Scoring on Thursday

Tottenham winger Son Heung-min says West Ham fans will know why he celebrated his goal on Thursday with a shushing gesture.

After falling a goal behind to Pedro Obiang's thunderbolt, Son rescued a point for Spurs with a terrific strike of his own, silencing the previously joyous Hammers fans.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I think they knew why I did it and that’s it."

It has been suggested that the move was in reference to an incident in which the South Korea international was racially abused in November by an apparent West Ham fan.

A video uploaded onto social media showing a man asking Son for a copy of the new Planet of the Apes film before identifying himself as a West Ham fan. The reference to selling DVDs is known to be a racist term when aimed at Asians and both West Ham and Tottenham issued statements at the time condemning the individual.

Son is currently in good form, with the West Ham goal his 10th of the season in all competitions, and the 25-year-old says he remains focussed on improving as a player.

"I'm living my dream but I can’t believe it,” he added.



"I'm playing Premier League but I’m still very hungry. I’m looking up. I want to be a top player. I think I can still play better. I have a good chance to play even better than this."

Tottenham's next game is an FA Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon at Wembley on Sunday before another home match against Everton in the Premier League.