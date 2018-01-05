Twitter Turns Coach for Petr Cech After Arsenal Keeper's Poor Penalty Record Continues

Arsenal fans are wondering whether Petr Cech will ever save a penalty again, after seeing the ex-Chelsea great bested by Eden Hazard from 12 yards on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old skipper amazingly, has failed to save a single penalty since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from west London two and a half years ago.

🔴 Petr Čech's Penalty Record at Arsenal:



🎯 Faced: 15

❌ Saved: 0

✅ Conceded: 15

🙈 Dived Wrong Way: 12



Shocking 😳 pic.twitter.com/90mtsXodDE — SPORF (@Sporf) January 3, 2018

Hazard's second half strike was Cech's 15th penalty between the sticks as a Gunner and home fans were already resigned to the likelihood that Chelsea would even the score, despite the former Czech international's illustrious career prior to Arsenal.





Cech has saved important penalties over the years for Chelsea - who he spent 11 seasons with - with the most famous stop coming against Arjen Robben in the 2012 Champions League final, on the night where Chelsea lifted their first European title.





So why then has he failed to save a single penalty for his current side? what exactly is he doing wrong? Twitter offered some helpful advice.

Not only were neither of the penalties awarded against @Arsenal penalties but if Cech had just stood in the middle of his goal he'd have saved both of them. Don't understand why keepers don't do that — daniel york (@danielfyork) January 4, 2018





If Cech stays at the middle whenever @Arsenal concedes a penalty, he will definitely save penalties. Everybody knew he was going to fly to right or left so they usually put it in the middle — Fasakin Olawale E. (@fasakinolawale) January 3, 2018





Why can't Cech just stand still cause all his penalties goes down the middle. We have a better chance using a statue — Cindy Özil M1Ö (@cindyquantoi) January 3, 2018

When will a goalkeeper - Cech especially - just stand his ground. Most penalties he’s conceded have gone straight down the middle. WAIT AND SEE WHERE ITS GOING! You’ve more chance that way — Don Pepperell (@birdmandon) January 3, 2018

For a long time Arsenal fans have bemoaned the big man's tendency to dive before the ball is kicked and Wednesday's attempt was no different.



By the time the Belgian had struck the ball, the keeper was already heading to his left-hand side and familiarly the ball floated into the centre of the net.



While it’s true that goalkeepers are at an obvious disadvantage when it comes to penalties, Cech’s dismal record with zero of 15 spot-kicks saved, has understandably left Arsenal fans baffled at how many times a player can make the same mistake before making alterations.

Next time, perhaps it's best to stay down the middle and make his opposite hit the corners. Only time will tell whether the big man will make adjustments. One thing is for sure though, if the same thing happens next time around Arsenal fans will let him know about it.