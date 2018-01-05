Twitter Turns Coach for Petr Cech After Arsenal Keeper's Poor Penalty Record Continues

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Arsenal fans are wondering whether Petr Cech will ever save a penalty again, after seeing the ex-Chelsea great bested by Eden Hazard from 12 yards on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old skipper amazingly, has failed to save a single penalty since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from west London two and a half years ago.

Hazard's second half strike was Cech's 15th penalty between the sticks as a Gunner and home fans were already resigned to the likelihood that Chelsea would even the score, despite the former Czech international's illustrious career prior to Arsenal.


Cech has saved important penalties over the years for Chelsea - who he spent 11 seasons with - with the most famous stop coming against Arjen Robben in the 2012 Champions League final, on the night where Chelsea lifted their first European title.


So why then has he failed to save a single penalty for his current side? what exactly is he doing wrong? Twitter offered some helpful advice.



For a long time Arsenal fans have bemoaned the big man's tendency to dive before the ball is kicked and Wednesday's attempt was no different.

By the time the Belgian had struck the ball, the keeper was already heading to his left-hand side and familiarly the ball floated into the centre of the net.

While it’s true that goalkeepers are at an obvious disadvantage when it comes to penalties, Cech’s dismal record with zero of 15 spot-kicks saved, has understandably left Arsenal fans baffled at how many times a player can make the same mistake before making alterations.

Next time, perhaps it's best to stay down the middle and make his opposite hit the corners. Only time will tell whether the big man will make adjustments. One thing is for sure though, if the same thing happens next time around Arsenal fans will let him know about it.

