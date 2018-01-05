West Ham Boss David Moyes Admits Confusion at Rumour Linking Andy Carroll With Chelsea Move

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

West Ham manager David Moyes says he knows nothing about reports linking Andy Carroll with a move to Chelsea.

Carroll is back to full fitness, having scored twice in the Hammers' 2-1 victory over West Brom on Tuesday, and the Sun claim the Blues could move for the former Newcastle forward as backup for Spaniard Alvaro Morata.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, when asked about the rumours by Sky Sports, Moyes responded bluntly, saying: "I have no idea about that."


Chelsea already have Michy Batshuayi in reserve should Morata get injured but head coach Antonio Conte has seemed hesitant to call on the Belgian in the past.

Batshuayi has made 11 Premier League appearances this season, nine of those coming as a substitute, and scored twice in the dramatic 4-2 win against Watford.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He also netted in Champions League games against Qarabag and Atletico Madrid as Chelsea finished second in Group C.


Carroll came on as a substitute in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Wembley on Thursday, after Son Heung-min and Pedro Obiang both scored stunning goals to earn their sides a point each.


Moyes will be eager not to lose the England international, as his unique abilities as a target man will no doubt be useful as West Ham look to avoid relegation this season.

The Irons are now lost just once in their last six Premier League games and sit 15th in the table, with Thursday's point moving them above both Bournemouth and Southampton. 

