West Ham Fans Left Underwhelmed & Disappointed With Javier Hernandez's Performance Against Spurs

January 05, 2018

West Ham United picked up an incredibly impressive, hard fought point, drawing 1-1 against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Thursday night. However, fans of the Irons were left unimpressed with the performance put in by Javier Hernandez.

With David Moyes' side only handed a 48 hour break between their game against West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium and their visit to Spurs, the Hammers' manager opted to hand Mexican striker Hernandez his first Premier League start since their 4-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool early in November.

However, despite the 29-year-old forward being one of the better rested players on the pitch, he was completely ineffective throughout the duration of the game.

Up until his substitution on the 65th minute, Hernandez was isolated up front, completely neutralised by the Spurs defence and not even managing a single shot on goal.

His replacement, Andre Ayew, fared much better and played an integral part in West Ham's opening goal, holding the ball up well for Pedro Obiang to collect and subsequently fire a shot into the top corner of the Spurs net.

As a result of his poor performance, West Ham fans were quick to voice their opinions on Chicharito, taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

