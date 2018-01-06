Report: Agent Confirms Theo Walcott is Keen on Serie A Switch

Theo Walcott will take transfer offers from the Serie A "into consideration" before deciding his future, according to the player's agent, Warwick Horton.

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Theo Walcott will take transfer offers from the Serie A "into consideration" before deciding his future, according to the player's agent, Warwick Horton.

The Arsenal winger has been linked with moves to Everton and Newcastle in recent weeks , while a return to Southampton is still believed to be Walcott's prefered transfer. 

However, Premier League clubs could be priced out of a move and a transfer to Italy isn't being ruled out as Walcott begins his search for first-team football away from north London.

"I know that Theo is keen on playing in Italy," Horton said, as quoted by SemperInter. "We will take any offers that come in from Italy into consideration."

Arsène Wenger is understood to be keen on keeping Walcott - whose contract expires in 2019 - at the club next season. 

However, the Sun has reported that Arsenal have already set their asking price for the England international at £30m, with players like Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar and most recently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being lined up as replacements.

With Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil on the brink of leaving the club, Arsenal look set for a defining summer transfer window that could shape the future of their squad. 

Having already used their new chief scout, Sven Mislintat, to bring 20-year-old defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to north London, Arsenal could continue looking to unearth hidden talents across Europe and rebuild their squad for Wenger's eventual successor.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters