Theo Walcott will take transfer offers from the Serie A "into consideration" before deciding his future, according to the player's agent, Warwick Horton.

The Arsenal winger has been linked with moves to Everton and Newcastle in recent weeks , while a return to Southampton is still believed to be Walcott's prefered transfer.

However, Premier League clubs could be priced out of a move and a transfer to Italy isn't being ruled out as Walcott begins his search for first-team football away from north London.

"I know that Theo is keen on playing in Italy," Horton said, as quoted by SemperInter. "We will take any offers that come in from Italy into consideration."

Arsène Wenger is understood to be keen on keeping Walcott - whose contract expires in 2019 - at the club next season.

However, the Sun has reported that Arsenal have already set their asking price for the England international at £30m, with players like Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar and most recently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being lined up as replacements.

With Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil on the brink of leaving the club, Arsenal look set for a defining summer transfer window that could shape the future of their squad.

Having already used their new chief scout, Sven Mislintat, to bring 20-year-old defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to north London, Arsenal could continue looking to unearth hidden talents across Europe and rebuild their squad for Wenger's eventual successor.