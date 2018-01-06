Arsenal Target Carvalho 'Not Transferable' in January Says Sporting President

It is unlikely that reported Arsenal target William Carvalho will be allowed to leave Sporting Lisbon this month.

That's after Sporting's president Bruno de Carvalho reiterated that their captain is not for sale.

Arsenal and West Ham United dealt transfer blow as Sporting Lisbon chief issues William Carvalho warninghttps://t.co/m9qGEwH0kW #AFC #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/w3DguA0Glq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 2, 2018

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Arsenal had scouts present at Wednesday's Lisbon derby against Benfica to cast an eye over Carvalho. The report also suggests Arsenal's interest in Benfica's Andrija Zivković, who was not involved on the night.

Carvalho has been a mainstay at Sporting in recent seasons and became club captain following the departure of Adrien Silva to Leicester City, and would be a welcome addition to an injury-stricken Gunners midfield.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

However, if De Carvalho's comments are to be believed, there will be no January deal. He told Record: "Forget it. He is not transferable in January.

"If one day he leaves, wherever it is, we must ensure that the footballing aspect of the decision is not called into question."

Interestingly, the Portuguese international's contract is reported to have a £40m release clause which could prompt Arsene Wenger into striking a deal.

Carvalho has long been the subject of Premier League interest following a failed move to West Ham in August. It is believed the Hammers still hold an interest in the player, with the potential of the two London clubs going head-to-head for his signature this month.