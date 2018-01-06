Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann 'Makes Informal Transfer Agreement' With Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann reportedly has made an informal agreement with Real Madrid to hold off on making any transfer decisions until the end of the season, with Los Blancos keen on a summer move for the French international.

Website Diario Gol claim that the former Real Sociedad man has made an informal pact with the La Liga giants not to make any decisions on a transfer in the current window.

Costa & Torres scored for Atletico tonight. They are preparing well for the departure of Griezmann #mufc #manutd #transfer — D_ManUtd (@itano_mufc) January 3, 2018

The report goes onto say that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has promised Griezmann a place in the Real starting eleven if he ignores offers from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.





A move to Real would seem to be the logical choice for Griezmann. Current Madrid number nine Karim Benzema is reportedly on his way out of the club, and it could well be the case that his fellow countryman, Griezmann, replaces him at the Bernabeu.

Diego Costa is 1 goal away from equaling Benzema’s La Liga goal tally pic.twitter.com/YSmMUpoRw7 — #AdiosBenzema (@FlacoRMCF) January 3, 2018

After signing Romelu Lukaku for £75m in the summer, United are unlikely to move for another striker for quite some time, and as for Barcelona, with Luis Suarez up front, Griezmann would find game time hard to come by at the Nou Camp.

At the moment, Atletico have a whole host of attacking talent, with the likes of Fernando Torres, Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Diego Costa, and Luciano Vietto, who is currently on loan at Valencia. If Griezmann were to leave, it would by no means leave Atletico short up front.

Atletico resume action in La Liga on Saturday as they face Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano, and with the Madrid side currently occupying second spot there will be no space for complacency with the likes of Valencia and Real Madrid breathing down their neck.