Report: Liverpool, Barcelona Agree to Philippe Coutinho Deal

Liverpool has reportedly agreed to a €160 deal to sell Philippe Coutinho​ to Barcelona with the official announcement coming later Saturday or Sunday, reports The Telegraph.

The 25-year old had hoped to make the move to Spain following Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Liverpool initially refused to make a deal, but has since appeared to change its mind, even heading to Dubai for a trip Friday without Coutinho.

The deal will be the third highest transfer ever in the football world and will make Coutinho the most expensive player in history for a player who did not have a release clause in his contract.

Coutinho travelling to Barcelona tonight. Official confirmation tonight possible, or tomorrow. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 6, 2018

Coutinho will reunite with former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez, who left in 2014. In a World Cup year, it will be intriguing to see how the Brazilian adapts in a new league and whether it halts his momentum thus affecting his role with the national team. Not to mention the fact that he wouldn't be eligible for European competition and therefore not able to participate in the Champions League. Regardless, thanks to this transfer, Barcelona - who has all but secured the league title - will have at its disposal one of the best attacking line-ups in the world.