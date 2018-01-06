Bayer Leverkusen Ace Enters Bayern Munich Summer Radar as German Giants Weigh Up £11m Bid

Bayern Munich want to poach Julian Brandt away from Bayer Leverkusen once they tie up a deal for Schalke's Leon Goretzka.

That is according to German newspaper Der Westen, who have alleged that the Bundesliga heavyweights are weighing up a move for Brandt, who apparently has a £11m release clause fee in his Leverkusen contract.

The 21-year-old, who was once a target for Premier League side Liverpool, has 18 months left to run on his deal with Bayern's fellow top flight outfit.

However, Jupp Heynckes' team could look to prise him away from Die Werkself earlier than his contract expiry date as they chase a number of homegrown German stars.

Bayern have already added the likes of Niklas Sule, Sandro Wagner and Sebastien Rudy to their senior ranks in recent times as club president Uli Hoeness eyes a 'Germany FC' type team at the reigning top flight champions.

Brandt's father has already been forced to deny that a deal is in place to take his son to the Allianz Arena as he explained why the forward would take his time over where his future lies.

Jurgen Brandt said: "Julian hasn't committed himself to either Bayern or another club, orally or in writing. Julian will give his decision the time it needs. Bayer Leverkusen is exactly the club he needs. It is not excluded that he would like to stay there. "

Brandt, who typically plays on the left wing but is able to play across the forward line, has notched 25 goals and 32 assists in 153 games for Leverkusen throughout his four-year senior career.

The Germany international's stats for this season include five goals and five assists in 20 appearances - form that has helped the BayArena-based side up to fifth in the league standings.

Bayern's title rivals Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be mulling over a move for Brandt and, while Der Westen suggests a move to Westfalenstadion is more likely, it would be up to Brandt to decide which club to join if he wished to leave Leverkusen.

