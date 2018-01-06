Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Insists Chelsea Target Will Not Be Sold in January Despite Recent Links

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has ruled out any possible departure for Arturo Vidal or any other members of his squad in the January transfer window.





Vidal has long been linked with a move to Chelsea to reunite with his former boss Antonio Conte - the paired worked together at Juventus - who recently described the midfielder as a 'fantastic player' who he would go to war with.

💬 #Heynckes: "There is no contact between @ChelseaFC and #FCBayern - we will not sell @kingarturo23 or any other player for that matter during the winter break." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/pXPn97l6LW — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 6, 2018

Although Conte is looking to further strengthen his squad at Stamford Bridge - despite securing Ross Barkley for £15m from Everton - Heyneckes has dismissed any speculation linking the Chile international to a move in the winter window.

Speaking in a press conference at Bayern's camp in Doha, Heyneckes was asked about the rumours linking his player with a move to the Premier League, he said: "There is no contact between Chelsea and Bayern.





"We will not sell Arturo Vidal or any other player for that matter during the winter break."

Vidal has spent just over two seasons with Bayern since joining from Juventus in 2015, where has made over 100 appearances for the German club.





Bayern are currently in Doha for their winter break training camp and having already added to their squad with the signing of Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim for €13m, however the Bavarian giants are not expected to make any further signings this month.

Reports have suggested Bayern are leading the race to secure Schalke's Leon Gortezka after the clubs sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted interest following claims the Germany international decided to join the club when his contract expires in the summer.