Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Calls Mourinho and Wenger 'Old' in Incredible Rant Ahead of FA Cup Tie

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has branded both Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho 'old' in an incredible rant against the pair of managers.

Conte responded to Manchester United boss Mourinho's criticism of other manager's antics on the touchline. The United manager claimed that he was still passionate about the game and didn't have to act like a 'clown' on the touchline to prove it.

When asked about Mourinho's comments on Friday, Conte launched an attack against the Portuguese coach by saying the former Chelsea boss was forgetful of his past actions.

While struggling to find the right English, Conte described the 54-year-old as 'demenza senile', which translates to senile dementia. A Chelsea spokesperson later clarified that their manager meant to say amnesia.

According to the Telegraph, Conte said: "I think he [Mourinho] has to see himself in the past, maybe he was speaking about himself in the past, yeah? Maybe sometimes, someone forgets what they said or his behaviour and sometimes I think there is, I don't know the name, demenza senile, when you are a bit [taps his temple].

"When you forgot what you say or do in the past, your behaviours. You must be worried when this happens because it means you are becoming old and you need a check.

Conte then went on to also criticise Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for claiming that Chelsea star Eden Hazard should have been booked for diving for the penalty the Blues were awarded during Wednesday's 2-2 draw with the Gunners in the Premier League.

The Chelsea manager continued: "I think if Arsene Wenger watched the game again, he would understand that he was very lucky during the game for refereeing decisions. Sometimes, for example, Wenger forgets that in the last few games, we finish with 10 men when they won the FA Cup and Community Shield. I think the referee decisions were a bit strange.

"When we were 2-1 up [on Wednesday] and the Arsenal defender is sliding before to take the ball and for us it was a chance to score, but the referee stopped the game and Wilshere [who escaped a second yellow card for a perceived dive]... I can talk about referee decisions for one month, but I don't want to do this because we must have respect for the decisions.

"Also, Wenger tries to find this way [blaming referees] like other coaches and it is not good. You have to accept the decision. He is an old coach, he has experience, he won a lot and he has to continue to do what he did in the past."

Chelsea's next game is in the FA Cup on Saturday as they take on Norwich City away from home in the third round.