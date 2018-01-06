Chelsea Facing Another Stamford Bridge Overhaul Blow as New Stadium Is Delayed Until at Least 2024

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Chelsea's long-awaited redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium has hit another brick wall, as the renovations have been delayed by another year. 

The west London stadium has been the Blues' home since their formation in 1905, and has seen a number of renovations as the club has increased in stature over the course of its history.

As reported by the Sun, the Blues won't move out of the ground until 2021, and will have to wait until 2024 at the earliest to see the new stadium completed. Planning application issues have seen the work delayed - dashing the club's initial hopes of having their new stadium erected and suitable for Premier League football by the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Stamford Bridge is set to be demolished, with a new site built on the site and extending onto land surrounding the ground. The Premier League champions are still waiting to seal the purchase new areas, which will also be subject to lengthy planning permission processes that will delay work on the building further.

It is unknown where Chelsea will play their home matches while their new home is being constructed, but Spurs' temporary ground Wembley Stadium could well be an option, with the national rugby stadium Twickenham also a viable option.

In more positive news, Chelsea have announced the signing of Ross Barkley from Everton, who joins the club in a £15m deal. 

The energetic midfielder left the Toffees for £20m less than Chelsea almost signed him for in last summer's transfer window - a move which has seen many of the club's fans react in fury as they believe they've lost out on a hefty injection of cash.

