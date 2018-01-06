Crystal Palace in Talks to Bring Getafe Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign former Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after manager Roy Hodgson expressed his need to sign a new senior goalkeeper as far back as November.

Guaita was left out of Getafe's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid today amid speculation surrounding his future.

Guaita (top goalie) not playing today as he is about to close a deal with a Premier League club. Watford and Crystal Palace after him. Should be sorted early in the week https://t.co/uzEa6SkZWL — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 6, 2018

He only has six months left on his contract at Getafe - who he has impressed at while leading them to eighth place in La Liga - and is believed to be available for a cut-price deal of £3.5m.





According to Sky Sports, Getafe are looking to recoup what they can for their Spanish goalkeeper instead of getting nothing for him in the summer.

Palace are looking at Vicente Guaita, but there also a handful of other goalkeepers being considered. Definitely a GK incoming in Jan though — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) January 6, 2018

Watford and Beskitas are also believed to be interested in the goalkeeper who has only conceded an incredible 16 goals in 17 La Liga appearances this season.





Guaita moved to Getafe in 2014 after coming through the ranks at Valencia, but he never really consolidated the number one jersey at Los Ches due to competition from Brazilian stopper Diego Alves.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson confirmed his interest in signing a new goalkeeper, saying: "Everybody knows we've got two senior goalkeepers at the club, one of whom is 38 years of age so I think right from the very start of the season people have been saying that Crystal Palace need at least one more goalkeeper. So I don't think that's a great secret."





38-year-old club legend Julian Speroni has filled in well alongside Welsh number 1 Wayne Hennessy after the failed move of Steve Mandanda saw the Frenchman return to Marseille in the summer.