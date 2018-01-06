Dortmund Star Aubameyang Closing in on China Move After £64m Guangzhou Bid Accepted

Guangzhou Evergrande have seemingly won the battle to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after they had a £64m bid accepted for the striker.

The Borussia Dortmund hotshot could end up plying his trade in China's Super League once the 2017/18 European season is over, if a report by Sina Sports (h/t Goal) is anything to be believed.

Aubameyang, who was once targeted by Real Madrid, appears set to move to the Far East if he can agree personal terms over the switch and that shouldn't be an issue given the salaries on show in China.

Guangzhou saw off competition from Beijing Guoan, who had earlier tabled their own £53m offer for the Gabon international, and Gouan were clearly left unhappy by the late swoop from their rivals.

A spokesman for Guoan said: "It is unprofessional to poach other club's target and drive up the price so carelessly and recklessly, which will ultimately put the Chinese football and the national interest in jeopardy."

Indeed, the football authorities in China have already begun cracking down on the extortionate fees and wages that foreign clubs and stars are paid by their own football sides and it is unclear whether Aubameyang's move could yet be thwarted by the Chinese FA.

Aubameyang has had to endure plenty of speculation over his Borussia Dortmund future over the past year with a number of clubs said to have been interested in his services.

La Liga giants Real, French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, and Premier League trio Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been touted as possible destinations for the goalscorer since the start of last term.

Dortmund's club president Dr Reinhard Rauball only spoke back in December about the forward being 'mentally beaten' as rumours continued to circulate about where Aubameyang's future lay.

The ex-Saint Etienne star has already dismissed suggestions that he will ever play for Real, despite promising his late grandfather that he would.

Aubameyang has fired home 21 goals in just 23 appearances for Die Borussen so far this season.

