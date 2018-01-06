Emre Can Set to Become One Juventus' Highest Earners After Completing Free Transfer From Liverpool

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks set to pocket around €5m a year in his mega-money deal at Juventus next season.

The German international, who has been on the Old Lady's radar throughout the first-half of the campaign, looks set to put pen to paper on a deal in Turin that will see him eventually succeed Sami Khedira in the heart of the Juventus midfield.

(You may also like FA Launch Investigation Over Firmino Racism Allegations During FA Cup Tie Against Everton)

Can will become the third-highest earner at Juventus next season, with the Argentine duo of Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala then only players earning more, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Liverpool powerhouse will sign a deal in Turin that keeps him in the Serie A until 2022.

Germany v France - International Friendly
Germany v France - International Friendly

One thing that will soften the blow for fans back at Anfield will be the arrival of RB Leipzig star Naby Keïta. 

The Guinean midfielder was the subject of a €75m agreement between Liverpool and Leipzig last summer, although his move to the Premier League couldn't be completed until 2018.

The 22-year-old is a natural fit for Jürgen Klopp's side, with his pace, energy and aggression making him the perfect midfielder in a Gegenpressing system.

However, one thing Keïta could struggle with is adapting to a three-man midfield. 

The former Salzburg star currently plays alongside Stefan Ilsanker or Diego Demme - two natural defensive midfielders - and could find the extra bodies difficult to adapt to.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters