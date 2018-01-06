Emre Can Set to Become One Juventus' Highest Earners After Completing Free Transfer From Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks set to pocket around €5m a year in his mega-money deal at Juventus next season.

The German international, who has been on the Old Lady's radar throughout the first-half of the campaign, looks set to put pen to paper on a deal in Turin that will see him eventually succeed Sami Khedira in the heart of the Juventus midfield.

The Emre Can situation is so frustrating. Bought him cheap, spent years developing him into the player he is, only for another club to benefit from the best years of his career, for free. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 5, 2018

Can will become the third-highest earner at Juventus next season, with the Argentine duo of Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala then only players earning more, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Liverpool powerhouse will sign a deal in Turin that keeps him in the Serie A until 2022.

One thing that will soften the blow for fans back at Anfield will be the arrival of RB Leipzig star Naby Keïta.

The Guinean midfielder was the subject of a €75m agreement between Liverpool and Leipzig last summer, although his move to the Premier League couldn't be completed until 2018.

The 22-year-old is a natural fit for Jürgen Klopp's side, with his pace, energy and aggression making him the perfect midfielder in a Gegenpressing system.

However, one thing Keïta could struggle with is adapting to a three-man midfield.

The former Salzburg star currently plays alongside Stefan Ilsanker or Diego Demme - two natural defensive midfielders - and could find the extra bodies difficult to adapt to.