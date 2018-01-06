Everton's Brief Statement Following Ross Barkley's Chelsea Move Has Twitter in Stitches

Ross Barkley sealed a permanent move to the reigning Premier League champions on Friday after a £15m move was agreed by Everton and Chelsea, but the Toffees' reaction to the news on their website was anything but sentimental to the boyhood blue.

The transfer saga surrounding Barkley seems to have left a bitter taste for those at Goodison Park if their short statement regarding the midfielder's departure is anything to go by.

🔵 | Ross Barkley has completed a move from Everton to Chelsea. https://t.co/CCndhbrsYF — Everton (@Everton) January 5, 2018

24-year-old Barkley had been nearing a move since the summer after refusing to extend his contract with Everton, which led to a £35m deal between Chelsea and Everton in the summer which eventually collapsed after the England international felt it was not the right time.

However, fast-forward five months and Barkley has finally secured his move to Chelsea and it is fair to say Everton were not best pleased with the events have unfolded with the transfer.

Their statement on their website read: "Ross Barkley has completed a move from Everton to Chelsea.

"The 24-year-old midfield player, an Academy graduate, was handed his first-team debut as a 17-year-old against Queens Park Rangers in August 2011, going on to make 179 appearances for the Blues and scoring 27 goals.





“Barkley has not played for Everton this season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.”

An emotionless post which holds no sentimental value to the 24-year-old who rose through the ranks at the club, with the post even void of a message which wishes good luck to Barkley.

The short message left many on social media under no illusions as to how the Merseyside club felt about the midfielder, and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter...