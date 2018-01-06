FA Confirm Receiving Report From Referee Bobby Madley Over Merseyside Derby Fracas

The English FA are set to make enquiries into the incident which took place between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate during Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Everton at Anfield on Friday.

The Liverpool forward has been thrust under the microscope after being accused of racially abusing the young Toffees centre-half when the pair clashed over Holgate's push while chasing a loose ball near the touchline.

Firmino was visibly incensed, rushing back to the pitch to confront the defender and Holgate had to be held back after the Liverpool man let out a string of insults.

According to the Daily Mail, cameras picked up the Brazilian referring to Holgate as 'loco' and 'filha du puto' ('mad' and 'son of a b***h), while other angles are said to have revealed that the 'n' word was used as well.

Neither player received punishment whilst on the pitch, with referee Bobby Madley deciding against showing cards following extensive discourse.





But the FA have since confirmed, via Sky Sports, that the match official has submitted a complaint, which they will now look into.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce refused to comment on the incident after the match, insisting that he will focus on his job and allow the club's hierarchy to deal with the issue.

"I'm telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out what happened," he said after the match. "I'm here to talk about football. Football is my life and anything outside that has to be dealt with by the authorities.

"Even if I had or I hadn't, I wouldn't tell anyone in the press conference. That is for other areas of the football club. I have told the Director of Football to sort that out."