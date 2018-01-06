FA Confirm Receiving Report From Referee Bobby Madley Over Merseyside Derby Fracas

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

The English FA are set to make enquiries into the incident which took place between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate during Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Everton at Anfield on Friday.

The Liverpool forward has been thrust under the microscope after being accused of racially abusing the young Toffees centre-half when the pair clashed over Holgate's push while chasing a loose ball near the touchline.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Firmino was visibly incensed, rushing back to the pitch to confront the defender and Holgate had to be held back after the Liverpool man let out a string of insults. 

According to the Daily Mail, cameras picked up the Brazilian referring to Holgate as 'loco' and 'filha du puto' ('mad' and 'son of a b***h), while other angles are said to have revealed that the 'n' word was used as well.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Neither player received punishment whilst on the pitch, with referee Bobby Madley deciding against showing cards following extensive discourse.


But the FA have since confirmed, via Sky Sports, that the match official has submitted a complaint, which they will now look into.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce refused to comment on the incident after the match, insisting that he will focus on his job and allow the club's hierarchy to deal with the issue.

"I'm telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out what happened," he said after the match. "I'm here to talk about football. Football is my life and anything outside that has to be dealt with by the authorities.

"Even if I had or I hadn't, I wouldn't tell anyone in the press conference. That is for other areas of the football club. I have told the Director of Football to sort that out."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters