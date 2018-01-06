Fans Have a Hunch to What Sparked the Heated Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate Fracas

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

During Liverpool's 2-1 FA Cup triumph over Everton, Mason Holgate shoved Roberto Firmino into the stands, an act of petulance from the 21-year-old which sparked an intense exchange between the two rivalling professionals.

As the two squared up to one another between Robert Madley, it's believed that the Reds' Brazilian attacker could have spouted obscenities towards the culprit right-back, and fans have a hunch to why the Toffees defender reacted in such a furious manner.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

With many rewinding the incident to capture the telling moment the altercation boiled over, it's clear to see the striker may have mouthed the word "puta", but with the rest of Firmino's heated utterance being somewhat impeded on the broadcast camera shot, supporters and spectators have had their say via Twitter, and it makes for an interesting read indeed. 

The FA Cup encounter was ultimately marred by the fracas, and if the FA are to investigate further, it could leave an everlasting sourness to the fixture and an unwanted racist advert for English football.

