Former Newcastle Forward Mick Quinn Says Magpies Sale to Amanda Stavely is Imminent

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the Magpies to businesswoman Amanda Stavely and her PCP Capital Partners company.

That is according to a former Toon forward Mick Quinn, who on Friday tweeted that he was told that an announcement was soon to come.

Of course, he wasn't completely sure, and he sent out another tweet indicating as much.

"I’ve heard from 3 different people today there is announcement concerning the sale of @NUFC It looks a real positive move forward to Ashley Selling," Quinn said.

"The last thing I want to do is string them magnificent @NUFC fans along again,hopefully my info is correct so we are sitting tight with fingers."

Newcastle's sale has been in the pipeline for some time now, and it was expected that things would have reached completion before the festive period. And the club is now believed to be shrouded in uncertainty as it relates to transfers.

There is still time in the current window, however, and if the announcement is made soon, it's likely that manager Rafa Benitez will be handed a transfer kitty with which to begin recruitment.

Various sources reported, earlier this week, that Ashley and Stavely have indeed come agreement, but there has been no official announcement as yet.

Meanwhile, Newcastle haven't done as well as expected since returning to the Premier League, and Benitez will be hoping to improve his squad before the close of the current window. There is the need for closure in terms of the takeover, however.