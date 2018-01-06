Former Real Madrid Chief Reveals Why the Club Passed Up Signing Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Philippe Coutinho is on the brink of completing his dream move to join FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian playmaker could have been playing for Real Madrid had Los Blancos not turned their attention to his compatriot, Alípio, back in 2008.

Real Madrid's former technical director, Miguel Angel Portugal, has claimed that Coutinho was on the verge of moving to the Spanish capital before the club instead decided to sign Alípio - a promising 16-year-old from the Rio Ave youth system.

(You may also like  Philippe Coutinho Set to Fly to Barcelona Ahead of Move & Could Pay £15m to Finalise Transfer)

"Coutinho had already marvelled with Vasco de Gama and was a name who had been mentioned at the club," Miguel Angel Portugal claimed, as quoted by Marca.

"All of the reports about him were favourable and looked promising to sign him and the decision was made to bring him to Real Madrid.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I personally went to Rio de Janeiro to watch him train and play, to talk with his parents and, of course, hold a meeting about joining our club.

"Everything was going well and everything was perfect and it seemed that things were going to work out for everyone, but when I returned from Brazil I found a surprise waiting for me.

"The president, Ramon Calderon, told me that we had signed Alípio, a 16-year-old who they had watched with Rio Ave and who the scouts found to be a very interesting player."

Alípio, now 25, completed a free transfer to Benfica after two unsuccessful years with Real Madrid. However, even the Águias weren't able to unlock his potential and after spells in the UAE, Cyprus and Greece, Alípio eventually returned to Brazil in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters