Inter Plan €50m Move for Serie A Wonderkid With Napoli Also Keeping Tabs on La Viola Winger

Inter Milan are looking to join SSC Napoli in the race to sign Federico Chiesa from Italian rivals ACF Fiorentina, according to TuttoNapoli.





The 20-year-old winger, who has been given a €50m price tag by his club, has previously attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.





Chiesa featured for La Viola in their 1-1 draw against Inter on Friday, playing the full 90 minutes to make his 18th appearances of the season.





An early second-half header from Mauro Icardi looked to be enough to give the Nerazzurri all three points at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, before a last-gasp equaliser from Icardi's compatriot, Giovanni Simeone, brought the game back onto level terms.

Federico Chiesa is so much fun. — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) January 5, 2018

The young winger was electric for Fiorentina last season, making 36 appearances across all competitions. This campaign, the Italian U21 international is already just one goal away from matching his tally last season and is rightly attracting interest from across Europe.





Chiesa is one of the many players in modern football who are facing an uphill battle to make a name for themselves in the game, with the 20-year-old's father, Enrico Chiesa, setting a high standard during his long career.

Enrico, who predominantly played through the middle as a centre-forward, had successful spells with Fiorentina and Sampdoria as well as registering 17 first-team appearances for the Azzurri.